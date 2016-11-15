MAHARAJ SURUJBALLY of 11 Ward Street, Tunapuna died peacefully on Saturday 12th November 2016 Husband of Carmen. Father of Vashist and Vasanti Maraj. Father in Law of Paul Maraj Grandfather of Sushen Brother of the late Oudit, Kissondaye and Anant Uncle of Dr. Krishna Maharaj, Haridath Maharaj, Dr. Tara Persad, Suresh Maharaj, Dr. Sushilla Maharaj, Hema Mahabir, Mona Seebaran, Mala Goobardhan Brother in Law of Dolsin Maharajh, Sona Telucksingh, Renuka Deonarine, Balmicki Ramsaran, Pajum Maharajh, Chanka Seeteeram and Vishnu Deonarine Friend of the Lakhans, Jookhoos and the late Imam Mohammed Salim.

Funeral service takes on Tuesday 15th November 2016 at 9.00am from the House of Mourning 11 Ward Street Tunapuna thence to the Caroni Cremation Site according to Hindu Rites.