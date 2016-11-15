PHILLIPS, Sydney H. passed away peacefully on Saturday 12th November, 2016. Son of the late Lester and Beryl. Sonin- law of Rowley Ford (deceased) and Dorothy. Former husband of Rosalie. Father of Cindy-Lee, Gillian, Rachael and Sarah Jane. Grandfather of Charles, Zane and Scott. Brother of Billy, Peter and Joan, Dorothy, Robert and Douglas (deceased).

Funeral service for the late Sydney H. Phillips takes place at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval on Wednesday 16th November, 2016 at 9:30am, followed by private interment. Funeral entrusted to C&B. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/ 04.