CHONG, Merle, age 85,passed away on FridayNovember 11th, 2016. BornJune 14th 1931, she was thedaughter of Millicent and Clif-ford Shurland (both de-ceased) and wife of HollisterChong (deceased). Merle wasthe mother of Donna Chong,Sue-Anne Chong-Commis-siong and Kurtis Chong.

Shewas the grandmother ofPaulina and Amber Commis-siong, and Jonathan, Kimber-ley and Bryan Chong; mother-in-law ofRaytel Commissiongand Betty Tam-Chong. Shewas an English language andliterature teacher at Tranquil-lity Secondary School for 29years.

Funeral service for thelate Merle Chong takes placeat 10am on November 21,2016 at the Chapel, Clark andBattoo, 11 Tragarete Road. Adonation will be taken up forthe Alzheimer's Associationof Trinidad and Tobago. Cre-mation at 12 noon at theCinerary, Long Circular Road,St. James. For enquiries; callC&B: (868) 625-1170. To sendcondolences please visit ourwebsite www.clarkandbat-too.com

