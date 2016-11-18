GOMES: Stanford Michael-formerly of San Fernando de-parted this life peacefully onTuesday 15th November,2016 at the age of 44. He willbe lovingly remembered asthe: Husband of: AliciaGomes. Father of: Emily andAliyah. Son of: The late Stan-ford Bertie Gomes and EileenLa Rode.

Brother of: Esther,Carvar, Kelvin, Bernadette,Sharon, Anslim, Kurt, Larry,Randy, Kenneth, Lisa &Bertie. Uncle of: Stacy,Deryel, Tieshel, K-Li, Elijah,Marvin, Marlon, Marissa &many more. Nephew of:Patrick, Beaulah, Matthew,Frederick, Ivan, Dolories (dec),Lenora (dec), Elaine (dec),Norma and Yvonne (Toy).

Son in Law of: Janet Marjads-ingh & Reynold Marjadsingh.Brother in law of: Rhonda, Rit-son, Burton, Allison(dec.),Elizabeth & seven (7) others.Relative of: The Gomes,Fletcher, La Rode, Mitchell,Cox & Marjadsingh Families.Friend of: Keith Cyrus & manymore.

The funeral service forthe late Stanford MichaelGomes will take place at12.30pm on Saturday 19th November, 2016 at BelgrovesPrayer Room followed by aCremation at 2.00pm at Bel-groves Crematorium. Enquires can be made at Bel-groves Funeral Home & Cre-matorium at 223-2178. To ex-tend condolences to the fami-ly of Stanford Michael Gomesplease logon to www.belgroves.com