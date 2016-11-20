BAZIl: RUTHVEN, of GlosterLodge Road, Gonzales, died atthe age of 68, on Saturday 12thNovember, 2016. He was theFather of Rudolph & JanelleBazil. Brother of Cuthbert Bazil,Lystra Bazil, Gretta Claireborne(Deceased), Ruth Bazil- (De-ceased), Martin Bazil, & AnnMarie Simeon. Uncle of DavidBazil, Karen Bazil, Natalie Bazil,Andy & Andrea Niles & ShellyAnn Bazil. Grandfather of Ish-mael Manson, Kedemah Moses,Jody Bazil, Jevon Bazil & JaquinBazil.

The funeral of the lateRuthven Bazil, takes place, at10:00am. on Tuesday 22nd No-vember, 2016 from L. Arm-strong’s Chapel, Corner Oxford& Observatory Streets, Port-of-Spain thence to the St. Ann’sCemetery for the interment. En-quires could be made to L. Arm-strong’s Funeral Home Ltd,.Tel# 623-8582/ 625-0715.