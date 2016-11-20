Police are awaiting autopsy results done on the body of 74-year-old Zorida Enayat Ali to determine whether she was sexually assaulted by her attackers.
STEWART, WILMA JUDITH
STEWART, WILMA JUDITH died on 13th November,2016.Husband of Oswald Stewart(dec.) Mother of Osilla, Cerf,Mici and Eberlee. Grandmoth-er of Keeton, Zarah, Asa, Et-than, Dominique, Renee.Great Grandmother of Rainand Mateo. Daughter of Caro-line and Rupert Baptiste. Sis-ter of Junior, Reynold, Ken-neth, Fred, James. Aunt of El-isha, Renee. Great Aunt ofAriel, Gabriela, Kwesi, Keishaand Kevin. Relative of theAhings and Tangs. Friend ofGenevieve Raymond andWillie. Cousin of Van Stewart.
Funeral service at 10:00 a.m.on Friday 25th November,2016 at Clark and BattoosChapel, 11 Tragarete Road,Port of Spain thence to theCrematorium, Long CircularRoad, St. James, Cremationat 12:00 noon. No Flowers byrequest. A donation will betaken up for the AlzheimersAssociation. For enquiries;call C&B: (868) 625-1170. Tosend condolences please visitour website www.clarkand-battoo.com
