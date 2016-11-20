STEWART, WILMA JUDITH died on 13th November,2016.Husband of Oswald Stewart(dec.) Mother of Osilla, Cerf,Mici and Eberlee. Grandmoth-er of Keeton, Zarah, Asa, Et-than, Dominique, Renee.Great Grandmother of Rainand Mateo. Daughter of Caro-line and Rupert Baptiste. Sis-ter of Junior, Reynold, Ken-neth, Fred, James. Aunt of El-isha, Renee. Great Aunt ofAriel, Gabriela, Kwesi, Keishaand Kevin. Relative of theAhings and Tangs. Friend ofGenevieve Raymond andWillie. Cousin of Van Stewart.

Funeral service at 10:00 a.m.on Friday 25th November,2016 at Clark and BattoosChapel, 11 Tragarete Road,Port of Spain thence to theCrematorium, Long CircularRoad, St. James, Cremationat 12:00 noon. No Flowers byrequest. A donation will betaken up for the AlzheimersAssociation. For enquiries;call C&B: (868) 625-1170. Tosend condolences please visitour website www.clarkand-battoo.com