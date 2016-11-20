

CHONG, Merle, age 85,passed away on FridayNovember 11th, 2016. BornJune 14th 1931, she was thedaughter of Millicent and Clif-ford Shurland (both de-ceased) and wife of HollisterChong (deceased). Merle wasthe mother of Donna Chong,Sue-Anne Chong-Commis-siong and Kurtis Chong.

She was the grandmother ofPaulina and Amber Commis-siong, and Jonathan, Kimber-ley and Bryan Chong; mother-in-law of Raytel Commissiongand Betty Tam-Chong. Shewas an English language andliterature teacher at Tranquil-lity Secondary School for 29years.

Funeral service for thelate Merle Chong takes placeat 10am on November Mon-day 21st, 2016 at the Chapel,Clark and Battoo, 11 Tra-garete Road. A donation willbe taken up for theAlzheimer's Association ofTrinidad and Tobago. Crema-tion- 12 noon at the Cinerary,Long Circular Road, St.-James. For enquiries; callC&B: (868) 625-1170. To sendcondolences please visit ourwebsite www.clarkandbat-too.com

