HADAD, NEVILLE passedaway peacefully on Tuesday15th November, 2016 at theage of 92. Son of the lateRichard and Nellie Hadad.

Loving husband of the lateJean Hadad (nee Evelyn).Proud father of Kerry(Cheryl)and Kathy(Stuart Assee). Deargrandfather of Danielle (Har-jeet), Kyle, Jenanne, Stefan,Kevan and Brennan. Caringbrother of Barbara, Winstonand Kenneth (all deceased).Cherished friend of the Clarkfamily. Uncle to Helium andothers. Great uncle to many.

Funeral service for the lateNeville Hadad takes place atChrist Church, Cascade onTuesday 22nd November,2016 at 9:00am, thence to St.James Crematorium, LongCircular Road, St. James. Fu-neral entrusted to C&B. Forenquiries, please contactChancellor Walks Funeral Ser-vices, 287-0403/4.



