ANTHONYSTEWART, WILMA JUDITH died on 13th November, 2016.Wife of Oswald Stewart(dec.). Mother of Osilla, Cerf,Mici and Eberlee. Grandmoth-er of Keeton, Zarah, Asa, Et-than, Dominique, Renee.Great Grandmother of Rainand Mateo. Daughter of Caro-line and Rupert Baptiste. Sis-ter of Junior, Reynold, Ken-neth, Fred, Anne, Annette andJames. Aunt of Elisha, Renee.Great Aunt of Ariel, Gabriela,Kwesi, Keisha and Kevin. Relative of the Ahings andTangs. Friend of Genevieve Raymond and Willie. Cousin-in-law of Van Stewart.

Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Fri-day 25th November, 2016 at Clark and Battoos Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spainthence to the Crematorium,Long Circular Road, St.James, Cremation at 12:00noon. No Flowers by request. A donation will be taken upfor the Alzheimer's Association. For enquiries; call C&B:(868) 625-1170. To send con-dolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com

