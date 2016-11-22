“Forever!” That was my reply when I was asked how long I have known Valentino Singh.
“You not serious.” That was my reaction when told that we are into his last days on the job.
ANTHONYSTEWART, WILMA JUDITH died on 13th November, 2016.Wife of Oswald Stewart(dec.). Mother of Osilla, Cerf,Mici and Eberlee. Grandmoth-er of Keeton, Zarah, Asa, Et-than, Dominique, Renee.Great Grandmother of Rainand Mateo. Daughter of Caro-line and Rupert Baptiste. Sis-ter of Junior, Reynold, Ken-neth, Fred, Anne, Annette andJames. Aunt of Elisha, Renee.Great Aunt of Ariel, Gabriela,Kwesi, Keisha and Kevin. Relative of the Ahings andTangs. Friend of Genevieve Raymond and Willie. Cousin-in-law of Van Stewart.
Funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Fri-day 25th November, 2016 at Clark and Battoos Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spainthence to the Crematorium,Long Circular Road, St.James, Cremation at 12:00noon. No Flowers by request. A donation will be taken upfor the Alzheimer's Association. For enquiries; call C&B:(868) 625-1170. To send con-dolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online