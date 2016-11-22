NELSON: ALICIA DEBORRAH of # 32 Beckles Street South,Esperance Village, San Fer-nando, passed away onNovember 18th, 2016 at theage of 48. She was theDaughter of Francis Urbanand Marjorie Nelson Sister ofAllison Nelson Ramah andBrian Nelson Sister-in-law ofLaurel Ann Nelson Aunt ofDerece Ramah, Brianna Nel-son and Dyani Ramah Nieceof Herman Nelson, NormanNelson, Elsa Guerrero, VidaMoses, Noeline Pierre, Ethel-bert Parris and Eileen DickCousin of Sherry Ann Simon,Sherman Simon, MervynPierre, Deborah Cudjoe, An-dre Nelson, Darren Dicksonand others Relative of the Al-varez, La Foucade, Edwards,Parris, Baptiste families andmany others Friend of manyat T.S.T.T

The funeral serviceof the late ALICIA DEBORRAH NELSON will take place onWednesday 23rd November,2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the ProCathedral, Our Lady of Per-petual Help Roman Catholic Church, Harris Promenade San Fernando followed by a Private Cremation (ImmediateFamily Only). Enquires can bemade to J. E. Guide FuneralHome & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fer-nando (652-4261 or 657-5465).