ALLARD HAROLD of 3 Rosselle Crescent, OrchardGardens, Chaguanas died in13th August 2016 Son of the late Lena andHillary Allard. Husband ofJacgueline Allard. Father of Ian and Dexter Allard. Brotherof Sylvia, Carol, Anna,Marylin. Joyce and the late Carlton, Marshall, Knolly and Marjorie. Son-in-Law of Es-ther Brathwaite. Brother-in-Law of the Brathwaithe, Arnolds and MootilallGrandfather of Thalia and Emily.

Funeral service for the late Harold Allard takes place on Friday 25th November 2016 at11.00am at the St James andSt Philip Roman CatholicChurch (Chaguanas RCChurch).