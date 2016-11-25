Kyron Melville and Nigel Burnett were the only players on target during regulation time of the three finals played yesterday in the Atlantic National Primary School Football League and their...
DURITY, JEAN
DURITY, JEAN, age 69 died 21st November 2016 at #44 Abbe Poujade St, Carenage.Widow of George (deceased). Mother of: Nadine, Luana andKelly-Ann. Grandmother of Keishon and Jennai. Mother-in-law of Joseph Thomas. Sis-ter of: Victor, Frank (de-ceased), Ann, George (de-ceased), Claire and Winston.Sister-in-law of: Jean, Selwyn(deceased), Pinky, Trevor,Marlene, Veronica, Ralph andPaul (both deceased), Beryl,Venus, Ivy, Cynthia and Joan(deceased). Aunt of JasonThomas, Dave Durity andmany others. Relative of: theXavier's, La Fleur, Charles,Thomas, De Heres andLeopolds.
The Funeral of thelate Jean Durity will takeplace on Friday 25th Novem-ber, 2016 at 11:00 am at St.Peter's R.C. Church, Constab-ulary Street, Carenage andhhCPblithence to the Carenage PublicCemetery. Wreaths can besent to Clark and Battoo up to9:00 am. TO SEND CONDO-LENCES PLEASE VISITwww.clarkandbattoo.com. Forenquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
