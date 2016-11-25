DURITY, JEAN, age 69 died 21st November 2016 at #44 Abbe Poujade St, Carenage.Widow of George (deceased). Mother of: Nadine, Luana andKelly-Ann. Grandmother of Keishon and Jennai. Mother-in-law of Joseph Thomas. Sis-ter of: Victor, Frank (de-ceased), Ann, George (de-ceased), Claire and Winston.Sister-in-law of: Jean, Selwyn(deceased), Pinky, Trevor,Marlene, Veronica, Ralph andPaul (both deceased), Beryl,Venus, Ivy, Cynthia and Joan(deceased). Aunt of JasonThomas, Dave Durity andmany others. Relative of: theXavier's, La Fleur, Charles,Thomas, De Heres andLeopolds.

The Funeral of thelate Jean Durity will takeplace on Friday 25th Novem-ber, 2016 at 11:00 am at St.Peter's R.C. Church, Constab-ulary Street, Carenage andhhCPblithence to the Carenage PublicCemetery. Wreaths can besent to Clark and Battoo up to9:00 am. TO SEND CONDO-LENCES PLEASE VISITwww.clarkandbattoo.com. Forenquiries; call C&B: 625-1170

