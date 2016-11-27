​OLIVER: JUNE

Meteorologist: 12 to 18 more hours of rain For the next 12 to 18 hours heavy rainfall is expected to continue to affect the country.

Windies women qualify for WC DUBAI—Their bid to become one of the four automatic qualifiers had been left in tatters following a humbling 3-0 whitewash to India Women earlier this month, which left them fourth in the ICC...

PTSC GM sent home Four days after he went before the Joint Select Committee (JSC) of Parliament and spoke about what was needed to make the operations of the Pubic Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) more...

NOTHING AS SWEET AS A CALYPSO ROSE A few months ago I saw a video clip on social media that raised my pores, but for good reason.

Police dragnet nets 97 Following an upsurge in gun violence and murders in the Northern and Central Divisions in the past month, police conducted 24-hour exercises in both divisions and arrested 97 people, some of whom...

Ministry warns of recall of contaminated hummus The Ministry of Health is cautioning the public about a voluntary recall of certain Sabra Hummus products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

RSSR takes NFA Knock Out...finally Walter Alibey After two attempts, Beetham club RSSR led by Ruthvin Charles has finally won the Northern Football Association (NFA) Knock Out Title.

‘And the last word...’ Long after tomorrow passes, how will the 2016 Local Government elections campaign be remembered? With recollections of roti? Or PNM’s Local Government reform?