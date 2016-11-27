ROGERS: PATTI of 17, Second Street, Malick, Barataria, diedon 21st November, 2016 at Port-of-Spain General Hospital. Shewas the mother of Toya-Mac McIntosh, daughter of LornaRogers-Corbie and step-daugh-ter of Gilbert Corbie (deceased), sister of Sharon (deceased), Denyse, Johann and Wandra.

Sister-in-Law of Wayne Penny, Lawrence Placide (deceased) and Nadia Corbie. Belovedgrandmother of J'Kobe Gordon,aunt of Jason, Damien, Em-manuel, Quaise and Zakie.Niece of Mona "Bunny" God-dard and Roger Rogers. Cousin of David, Hayden, Gerard andRichard Goddard. A friend tomany.

Funeral at 8 am on Mon-day 28th November, 2016 at St.Theresa's RC Church, 6th Av-enue, Malick, Barataria thenceto the Cinerary, Long CircularRoad, St. James for 11 am. Forenquiries please call C&B 625-1170. For enquiries: Call C&B:(868) 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our Web site:www.clarkandbattoo.com