WILLIAMS: RITA, of 52 C Seav-iew Hill, Carenage, died peace-fully, at the age 84, on Tuesday 22nd November, 2016. She wasthe mother of Pamela, Dave, Dickie, Dwight, Colleen & Patsy. Grandmother of Sherwin, Corey, Kerrie, Desi, Sherika, Destine,Peaches, Petal, Kedel, Junior, Jarvis, Malike & the O’Garra Fam-ily.

The funeral of the late Rita Williams, takes place, at 2:00p.m.,on Tuesday 29th November, 2016 from St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Constabulary Street,Carenage, thence t the Carenage Cemetery for the interment. Enquires could be made to L. Arm-strong’s Funeral Home Ltd. Tel#623-8582/ 625-0715.