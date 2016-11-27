AKUM LUM: LESLIE enteredinto eternal rest on the after-noon of November 21st, 2016.Son of Malcolm and BerylAkum Lum. Father of Dr. JinaiAkum Lum and ChristianAkum Lum (deceased).Grandfather of David, Zoeand Theo Akum Lum Santo. Father-in-law of Dr. Kirk-patrick Santo. Former hus-band of Theresa.

Brother-in-law of Stephen Afoon andGilbert Inkim, Jack Williams,Sonny Aming, Peter ChanTack, Eddie Serrao (all de-ceased). Brother of Laura Ser-rao, Leticia Aming, Lola Inkim(deceased), Linda Williams,Margaret Chan Tack, NestaWalcott (deceased). KennethLum (deceased), Kam Feng,Ruby, Carlton, Michael, Ter-rence and Mona.

Uncle of Je-sus, Maria, Judith, Richard(Aming), Peter (deceased),Martin, Karl, Christina (Ser-rao), Kirk (deceased)Williams, Charmaine, Louis,Marcia (Inkim), Mayleen, To-nia, Karyl, Simon, Reza (ChanTack). He was a sports fan,loved playing football hockeyand cricket. Nurturing petlover. Land surveyor of morethan 50 years. He had a verykind generous heart andsharp wit. He will be missed by all who loved him.

Funeral Mass for the late Leslie AkumLum takes place at 10:30 a.m.on Tuesday 29th November,2016. at St. Finbar's R.C.Church, Morne Coco Road,Diego Martin. Interment atWestern Cemetery, St.James. For enquiries call R.M. de Souza Memorial ChapelLimited at 223-2007/ 637-2009.

