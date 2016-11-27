CHIN ALEONG: MAURICE for-merly of Freeport Village Road, Freeport Departed this life on Wednesday 23rdNovember, 2016. He was the son of Phillipa and David (de-ceased) Chin Aleong. The loving Husband of Cindy (neeRampersadsingh). Father of Colin, Marcus & Marlon. Devoted Uncle of Mia, RossRamkissoon and others. Son-in-law of Pearly & Sonny (de-ceased) Rampersadsingh.

Brother-in-law of Sherry-Ann,Hanceraj (Doy) and others.Brother of Margo, Phyllis, Bernadette (Cleo), Atalanta, Glen, Wycliff, Baxter, Mervyn(deceased) and Kelvin (de-ceased). Special Friend of Lloyd Pujadas, Zijah Hasnain(deceased), George Gowrie(deceased),Chaitlal ,Gloria,Wayne, Adele, Sandra, Earl,Selwyn, Chong, Elmo, andothers. Relative of the Chin Aleong, Dookie, Camacho,Lopez, Rampersadsingh andGanness families.

The funeralservice for the late MauriceChin Aleong takes place at10.00am. On Monday 28th November ,2016 at Our LadyOf Mt. Carmel RomanCatholic Church, St Marys Junction, Carapichaima. Fol-low by a 2.00pm Cremation at Belgroves Crematorium, #10Orange Grove Road, Trincity Enquiries can be made at Bel-groves Funeral Home at 223-2178 Ext 542 or 672-2178, tooffer condolences to the family, please go to www.bel-groves.com