You are here
MAHADEO SOOKDIAL
MAHADEO SOOKDIAL aka Phantom former employee ofPetrotrin, passed away peacefullyon Saturday Nov. 26th, 2016.Husband of Seerattie (Chilo). Father of Vijay Sookdial. Father inlaw of Malini. Grandfather of Ash-ton, Mia and Aria. Brother of Cha-randaye. Brother in law ofGovindra Roopnarine, Krishna,Rohan, Jagdeo, Samdaye, Joam,Rautie, Kello, Betty and Bissoon-daye (deceased). Uncle of LallanRoopnarine, Johnny and others.
Funeral takes place on Tuesday November 29th, 2016 at 10:00am at the house of mourning 162, Sunset Drive Plaisance Park,Pointe-a-Pierre and then to theShore of Peace/Mosquito Creekfor cremation according to Hindu Rites. Enquires can be Made at Dass Funeral Home 652 3277.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online