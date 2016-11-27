MAHADEO SOOKDIAL aka Phantom former employee ofPetrotrin, passed away peacefullyon Saturday Nov. 26th, 2016.Husband of Seerattie (Chilo). Father of Vijay Sookdial. Father inlaw of Malini. Grandfather of Ash-ton, Mia and Aria. Brother of Cha-randaye. Brother in law ofGovindra Roopnarine, Krishna,Rohan, Jagdeo, Samdaye, Joam,Rautie, Kello, Betty and Bissoon-daye (deceased). Uncle of LallanRoopnarine, Johnny and others.

Funeral takes place on Tuesday November 29th, 2016 at 10:00am at the house of mourning 162, Sunset Drive Plaisance Park,Pointe-a-Pierre and then to theShore of Peace/Mosquito Creekfor cremation according to Hindu Rites. Enquires can be Made at Dass Funeral Home 652 3277.