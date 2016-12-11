You are here

Home

​Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj

Published: 
Saturday, December 10, 2016

Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj Retired School Principal A.K.ATeacher, of 599 Penal RockRoad Penal passed away on9th December, 2016Brother of : Pundit Gaib Sieu-raj, Ajodah Sieuraj - Singh,Parbatee Ramnath and thelate Ramdass, Deonarine(Doon), Ramnarine and Bas-deo.Father of: Rampersad A.K.A.Dalip, Anand, Rajkumar, Tara,Savit and NavinFather in law of: Ramdhan Goberdhan, Indra and TandyGrandfather of: 10

For Funeral Arrangementsand Information Please Con-tact : 683 - 9573 & 380 - 2907

Deathnotices
Previous Article
ELLIOTT: JENNY MARJORIE
Next Article
RAMDIAL GEORGE