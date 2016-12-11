​Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj

Carter chases after 50m butterfly gold Nigel Simon T&T’s Dylan Carter went in search an elusive medal in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the 13th FINA World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships last night at the WFCU Centre,...

Teens focus on Yeoh Beads Valdeen Shears-Neptune They are the youngest vendors at one of the season's most popular markets.

Mom slain a day before court case Joan Cheryl Cooper received death threats over a year ago, following an ongoing land dispute.

A dangerous place for women and girls The murder of Shannon Banfield, whose body was found in a storage area upstairs IAM and company on Charlotte Street Thursday afternoon, stands as a tragic footnote to local commemorations of 16...

US$135m IDB loan for B’dos energy security Barbados is moving to improve its energy security and diversify the island’s energy mix with a US$34 million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan.

10 students suspended Ten students who took turns beating a classmate have been suspended from the El Dorado West Secondary and would be sent for rehabilitation at the Learning Enhancement Centre, in Couva.

TTCB completes misconduct investigation The T&T Cricket Board’s (TTCB) two-man committee set up to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by a local cricket official has been completed and the verdict will be made public soon.

Multi-tasking mom turns talent into $$ Valdeen Shears-Neptune Michelle Laveau can be seen busy most mornings and late evenings trying to get her three young daughters to and from school.

Mediation is free and better than court We all know of the horrors of court matters even with quite simple cases. They are lengthy, costly and lack the human element, especially for the alleged offenders and victims.