Nigel Simon T&T’s Dylan Carter went in search an elusive medal in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the 13th FINA World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships last night at the WFCU Centre,...
You are here
Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj
Published:
Saturday, December 10, 2016
Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj Retired School Principal A.K.ATeacher, of 599 Penal RockRoad Penal passed away on9th December, 2016Brother of : Pundit Gaib Sieu-raj, Ajodah Sieuraj - Singh,Parbatee Ramnath and thelate Ramdass, Deonarine(Doon), Ramnarine and Bas-deo.Father of: Rampersad A.K.A.Dalip, Anand, Rajkumar, Tara,Savit and NavinFather in law of: Ramdhan Goberdhan, Indra and TandyGrandfather of: 10
For Funeral Arrangementsand Information Please Con-tact : 683 - 9573 & 380 - 2907
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online