WALTERS, HAMLYN
WALTERS, HAMLYN a.k.a Scoby formerly of 19 Cawnpore Street, St. James diedon 7th December, 2016. Sonof Madeleine Alexander for-merly Walters (deceased). Father of Francesca, Giselle,Laurisa and Keisha. Grandfather of Khadija, Kayla, Craig, Thea, Emmanuel and Krista-Marie. Father-in-law of Rory,Ricardo, Ronald and Trevor.
Cousin of Anand Chatar, Simpsons, Loregnards, Ferreiras, Howards and Wal-ters. Brother of Martin. Former Husband of Ruth andHusband of Judith. Stepfatherof Patricia. Close Friend ofSeniar, Angela, Pollidore, Bede, Ramdath, Dyan, Joanand many others.
Funeralservice at 9:30 a.m. on Monday 12th December, 2016 atThe Church of the Assump-tion, Maraval Road thence tothe Woodbrook Cemetery.For enquiries; call C&B: (868)625-1170. To send condo-lences please visit our web-site www.clarkandbattoo.com
