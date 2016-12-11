Valdeen Shears-Neptune Michelle Laveau can be seen busy most mornings and late evenings trying to get her three young daughters to and from school.
BHARATH, EUTRICE
BHARATH, EUTRICE(Darling), age 83, of 1A Hen-drickson Street, Tunapuna,died on Thursday 8th Decem-ber, 2016. She was the daughter of Clarence & Gladys (Syl-vaira) Persaud. Wife of Kendal Bharath (deceased). Motherof Naila, Rowan (Ronnie),Clarence, and Celia (Vanessa).Sister of Lloyd (deceased),Jean, Malcolm, Howard (de-ceased), Ena, Kenrick, and An-thony (Robin). Grandmotherof Kailah, Christina, Stefan,Dylan, Jordan, and Nathan.Mother-in-law of Romeo,Rose, Shastri (deceased).
Funeral service for the late Eu-trice (Darling) Bharath takesplace at 3:00 p.m. on Tues-day, December 13, 2016 at theAramalaya PresbyterianChurch, Cochrane Street, Tunapuna followed by crema-tion at the Tacarigua Crema-torium, Orange Grove RoadTacarigua at 5:00 p.m. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663-1010.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online