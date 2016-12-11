BHARATH, EUTRICE(Darling), age 83, of 1A Hen-drickson Street, Tunapuna,died on Thursday 8th Decem-ber, 2016. She was the daughter of Clarence & Gladys (Syl-vaira) Persaud. Wife of Kendal Bharath (deceased). Motherof Naila, Rowan (Ronnie),Clarence, and Celia (Vanessa).Sister of Lloyd (deceased),Jean, Malcolm, Howard (de-ceased), Ena, Kenrick, and An-thony (Robin). Grandmotherof Kailah, Christina, Stefan,Dylan, Jordan, and Nathan.Mother-in-law of Romeo,Rose, Shastri (deceased).

Funeral service for the late Eu-trice (Darling) Bharath takesplace at 3:00 p.m. on Tues-day, December 13, 2016 at theAramalaya PresbyterianChurch, Cochrane Street, Tunapuna followed by crema-tion at the Tacarigua Crema-torium, Orange Grove RoadTacarigua at 5:00 p.m. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663-1010.