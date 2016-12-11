ELLIOTT: JENNY MARJORIE of #10 Singh Terrace Dia-mond Village passed away onDecember 7th, 2016 at theage of 74. She was a retiredTeacher from Marbella SeniorComprehensive SecondarySchool. Sister of Walter El-liott, Lynette Redman and thelate Kathleen Mohammed, Patricia Porther, Helen Quintal,Horace and Alan ElliottBeloved Aunt of Fifteen (15)Relative of the Tuitts, Hainds, Dick and Elliott families

Thefuneral service of the late Jen-ny Marjorie Elliott will takeplace on Tuesday 13th De-cember, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. atJ.E. Guide Funeral Home andCrematorium Ltd, #120 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando fol-lowed by burial at RoodalCemetery. Enquires can bemade to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.,#120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652-4261 or 657-5465).