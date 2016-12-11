LOOK YAN: ALDRIC BABY passed away peacefully at hishome on December 8th, 2016.Husband of Inez (deceased).Father of Gail. Uncle of Brian(Mireya), Ronald (Maureen)and Maureen (Charles). Great Uncle of Darren, Sherri, Mark,Natalie, Nicholas and Daniel.Uncle and friend of many.

Funeral Service for the late Aldric Baby Look Yan takesplace at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday 14th December, 2016 at The Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, Diego Martin.Private Cremation. Collectionto be taken up for the St. Vin-cent de Paul Society. For enquiries call R. M. de SouzaMemorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.