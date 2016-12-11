Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj

Daughter disses Valencia cops for laid-back attitude “The police face so much ugliness that they have become so disconnected and desensitized to people’s pain and hurt when they treating a missing person so casually.” Those were the feelings of...

Mohammed’s unbeaten 91 not enough Replying to Scorpions’ first innings of 314, Red Force were dismissed for 206 after resuming the second day at Sabina Park on 35 for two.

Teens focus on Yeoh Beads Valdeen Shears-Neptune They are the youngest vendors at one of the season's most popular markets.

Sam, Charles end Jabloteh's winless run Former national youth striker Brent Sam and out-of-favour national defender Tyrone Charles scored second-half goals as San Juan Jabloteh ended a three-match winless run with a 2-0 defeat of in-...

Carter advances to 50m butterfly semis T&T’s Dylan Carter followed up his fourth placed finish in the men’s 200m freestyle final at the 13th FINA World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships on Wednesday night by advancing to...

Another trip down the Solent Solent Meads is given another chance in an eleven-runner two year old Maiden Stakes over an extended nine furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta this afternoon; this thrice-raced, Daniel Kubler-trained...

Bring on the death penalty The death of missing bank clerk Shannon Banfield has been the tipping point for Brent Gerard Housian to create his petition — Bring back the death penalty to T&T on Change.org.

Teen questioned in Shannon’s murder released At 8.50 pm last night, Matthew Maharaj, 18, one of two men held in connection with the death of Shannon Banfield was released from police custody.

Carter chases after 50m butterfly gold Nigel Simon T&T’s Dylan Carter went in search an elusive medal in the men’s 50m butterfly final at the 13th FINA World Short Course (25m) Swimming Championships last night at the WFCU Centre,...