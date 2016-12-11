“The police face so much ugliness that they have become so disconnected and desensitized to people’s pain and hurt when they treating a missing person so casually.” Those were the feelings of...
Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj
Sunday, December 11, 2016
Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj Retired School Principal A.K.ATeacher, of 599 Penal Rock Road Penal passed away on 9th December, 2016Brother of: Pundit Gaib Sieuraj,Ajodah Sieuraj - Singh, ParbateeRamnath and the late Ramdass,Deonarine (Doon), Ramnarineand Basdeo.Father of: Rampersad A.K.A.Dalip, Anand, Rajkumar, Tara,Savit and NavinFather in law of: Ramdhan Gob-erdhan, Indra and TandyGrandfather of: 10
For Funeral Arrangements andInformation Please Contact : 683- 9573 & 380 - 2907
