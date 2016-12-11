You are here

Home

Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj

Published: 
Sunday, December 11, 2016

Mr. Roy Ramsawak Sieuraj Retired School Principal A.K.ATeacher, of 599 Penal Rock Road Penal passed away on 9th December, 2016Brother of: Pundit Gaib Sieuraj,Ajodah Sieuraj - Singh, ParbateeRamnath and the late Ramdass,Deonarine (Doon), Ramnarineand Basdeo.Father of: Rampersad A.K.A.Dalip, Anand, Rajkumar, Tara,Savit and NavinFather in law of: Ramdhan Gob-erdhan, Indra and TandyGrandfather of: 10

For Funeral Arrangements andInformation Please Contact : 683- 9573 & 380 - 2907

Deathnotices