PERRYMAN: RUTHVEN ANTHONY(Retired teacher of Eastern BoysGovernment School) of No. 5Home Farms, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia died on 7th December2016. Loving son of Robert Perry-man (decd) and Olga Perryman.Devoted Husband of Susan neeWeekes.

Loving Father of Brent,Barry and Bevan. Brother of Irma(decd), Robert Jnr, and Ena Carnavon. Grandfather of Jabari,Sela, Thais and Amani. Father-in-law of Keitha and Jamila. Brother-in-law of Earl Carnavon, Anthony Weekes, Patricia Butcher, KeithWeekes (decd) and GwynethTraverso. Uncle of Charlene,Karen, Janelle, Alan, Kenneth andEllis. Friend of 60 + Limers andmany others. Relative of the Per-ryman, Leacock, Smith, Weekesand Seabrun families.

Funeral mass of the late Ruthven Perryman takes place at 11:00 am onTuesday 13th December 2016from Fatima R.C. Church, BusheStreet, Curepe thence to StJoseph R.C. Cemetery. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, St. Augus-tine, 663-1010.