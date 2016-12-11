RAMDIAL GEORGE formerly of Phillipine Road and Penalpassed peacefully on Friday9th December, 2016. He wasthe former school principal ofVessisgny High School andSan Fernando Central Gov-ernment. He will be lovingly remem-bered as the: Husband of: Kathleen Ram-dial Father of: Joel and JoanneGrandfather of: AvaMarie Son of: the late Coonan andPearly RamdialBrother of: Samuel, Ram-roop, Molly, Gopaul (De-ceased), Rena, Balkissoon,Bissessar, Diana and RonaldFather in law of: Rishi RagbirSon in law of: Joseph Bullock(dec) and Esther Bullock

The Funeral service for thelate George Ramdial will takeplace at 2:00 p.m. on Monday12th December, 2016 at PenalPresbyterian Church, S.S ErinRoad Penal follow by a5.00p.m. cremation BelgrovesCrematorium Coffee Street,San Fernando. In lieu of flowers a collectionwill be taken for the PenalPresbyterian ECCE Centre.Enquires can be made at Bel-groves Funeral Home & Cre-matorium at 223-2178. Toextend condolences to thefamily of George Ramdialplease logon to www.belgrove.com