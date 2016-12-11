Since December 29, 2010, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has received a total of 2,139 complaints against police officers.
RAMDIAL GEORGE
RAMDIAL GEORGE formerly of Phillipine Road and Penalpassed peacefully on Friday9th December, 2016. He wasthe former school principal ofVessisgny High School andSan Fernando Central Gov-ernment. He will be lovingly remem-bered as the: Husband of: Kathleen Ram-dial Father of: Joel and JoanneGrandfather of: AvaMarie Son of: the late Coonan andPearly RamdialBrother of: Samuel, Ram-roop, Molly, Gopaul (De-ceased), Rena, Balkissoon,Bissessar, Diana and RonaldFather in law of: Rishi RagbirSon in law of: Joseph Bullock(dec) and Esther Bullock
The Funeral service for thelate George Ramdial will takeplace at 2:00 p.m. on Monday12th December, 2016 at PenalPresbyterian Church, S.S ErinRoad Penal follow by a5.00p.m. cremation BelgrovesCrematorium Coffee Street,San Fernando. In lieu of flowers a collectionwill be taken for the PenalPresbyterian ECCE Centre.Enquires can be made at Bel-groves Funeral Home & Cre-matorium at 223-2178. Toextend condolences to thefamily of George Ramdialplease logon to www.belgrove.com
