We all know of the horrors of court matters even with quite simple cases. They are lengthy, costly and lack the human element, especially for the alleged offenders and victims.
You are here
SMITH nee RAUCEO
SMITH nee RAUCEO, MARIA entered into eternal peace onTuesday, December 6th, 2016.She was born on October16th, 1930 to Benecio and Flo-ra Rauceo and sister of Mal-colm, Dolores Walters andFrank (all deceased). Belovedwife of Harry Smith (de-ceased) and devoted motherof; Hugh, Kenwyn, Gregoryand Harry Jr. Loving grand-mother of; Gregory Jr., Siob-han, Xavier, Zara, Liam andJonathan. Mother-In-Law of;Ann-Rose, Lucille and NatalieSmith. Relative of Alexis, LueSue, Rauceo, Smith & Wal-ters.
A celebration of lifemass will be held at 10:00 AMon Monday 12th December,2016, at St Theresa's RomanCatholic Church, Woodbrookfollowed by a burial at Lapey-rouse Cemetery. For en-quiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolencesplease visit our websitewww.clarkandbattoo.com
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online