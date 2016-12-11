SMITH nee RAUCEO, MARIA entered into eternal peace onTuesday, December 6th, 2016.She was born on October16th, 1930 to Benecio and Flo-ra Rauceo and sister of Mal-colm, Dolores Walters andFrank (all deceased). Belovedwife of Harry Smith (de-ceased) and devoted motherof; Hugh, Kenwyn, Gregoryand Harry Jr. Loving grand-mother of; Gregory Jr., Siob-han, Xavier, Zara, Liam andJonathan. Mother-In-Law of;Ann-Rose, Lucille and NatalieSmith. Relative of Alexis, LueSue, Rauceo, Smith & Wal-ters.

A celebration of lifemass will be held at 10:00 AMon Monday 12th December,2016, at St Theresa's RomanCatholic Church, Woodbrookfollowed by a burial at Lapey-rouse Cemetery. For en-quiries; call C&B: (868) 625-1170. To send condolencesplease visit our websitewww.clarkandbattoo.com