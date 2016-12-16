ST GEORGE’S— Sports psychologist Dr Rudi Webster has welcomed the appointment of former West Indies cricketer Jimmy Adams as the region’s new Director of cricket.
CAPTAIN DON CHRISTIANS O’BRIEN
CAPTAIN DON CHRISTIANS O’BRIEN Died on December 13, 2016.Husband of EleanorLourenco; Father of Tenille,Ysabel and Chenoa(de-ceased); Son of Christopherand Dorina So’Brien (bothdeceased); Brother ofGlenda, Cheryl, Derrick,Damian (deceased).
The Funeral Service will beheld at 10:00 am on Monday19th December at Church ofthe Nativity, Crystal Stream,Diego Martin. Enquiries 637-2137TO SEND CONDOLENCESPLEASE VISITwww.clarkandbattoo.comFor enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
