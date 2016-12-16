CAPTAIN DON CHRISTIANS O’BRIEN

Webster welcomes Adams ST GEORGE’S— Sports psychologist Dr Rudi Webster has welcomed the appointment of former West Indies cricketer Jimmy Adams as the region’s new Director of cricket.

Alta’s Gift of Reading certificates for Christmas If you’re still wondering what to get your best friend, boss, co-worker or family member for Christmas, Alta has the answer. Give them an Alta Gift of Reading certificate.

bpTT prepares Mayaro NGOs to handle tough times It is in the midst of crises that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations (CBOs) may shine brightest, said a bpTT staff member recently.

Glenn is back Former social development minister Glenn Ramadharsingh has been appointed as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

Let’s support Tom Saintfiet The T&T Football Association (TTFA) on December 7, announced a new football coach in Tom Saintfiet, and it is not the “Big name coach” that many expected, with loads of results on a long...

QPCC represents what Lord’s is to London Queen’s Park Cricket Club has been likened to Lord’s by cricket manager at the club Jeffrey Guillen.

David eager for new quest under Saintfiet National team defender Aubrey David could be heading back to Costa Rican top flight club Deportivo Saprissa following his loan spell at FC Dallas in American Major League Soccer this past season...

WICB pays glowing tribute to legend Lloyd on Golden Anniversary ST JOHN’S—The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) yesterday paid glowing tribute to Clive Lloyd, the former West Indies captain for his 50 years of service to the game.