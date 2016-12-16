You are here

CAPTAIN DON CHRISTIANS O’BRIEN

Published: 
Thursday, December 15, 2016

CAPTAIN DON CHRISTIANS O’BRIEN Died on December 13, 2016.Husband of EleanorLourenco; Father of Tenille,Ysabel and Chenoa(de-ceased); Son of Christopherand Dorina So’Brien (bothdeceased); Brother ofGlenda, Cheryl, Derrick,Damian (deceased).

The Funeral Service will beheld at 10:00 am on Monday19th December at Church ofthe Nativity, Crystal Stream,Diego Martin. Enquiries 637-2137TO SEND CONDOLENCESPLEASE VISITwww.clarkandbattoo.comFor enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170

