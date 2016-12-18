As T&T gets ready to mark this year’s Christmas and Old Year’s festivities, many of its citizens will look back on 2016 as something of an annus horribilis (horrible year), to quote the phrase...
HINDS, CLIFFORD HUGH
HINDS, CLIFFORD HUGH: departed this life on Sunday11th December, 2016. He was the: Husband of: HermieHinds Father of: Sharon Hinds & Charmaine BartschGrandfather: Alexander &Jonathan Bartsch Son of: The late Adolphus and ThelmaHindsBrother of: MarjorieClyde, Merle, Lennox, EastlynEsmee and Michael Father inLaw of: Dominik Bartsch Good Friend of: WordsworthPrice and Claude Harper
Thefuneral service for the lateHugh Clifford Hinds: takesplace on Tuesday 20th December, 2016 from 11:00 amat St. Judes Anglican Church#19 King Street, Arima, followed by a 2:00pm cremationat Belgroves Crematorium#10 Orange Grove RoadTrincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. Tooffer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.comDeath
