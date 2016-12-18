HINDS, CLIFFORD HUGH: departed this life on Sunday11th December, 2016. He was the: Husband of: HermieHinds Father of: Sharon Hinds & Charmaine BartschGrandfather: Alexander &Jonathan Bartsch Son of: The late Adolphus and ThelmaHindsBrother of: MarjorieClyde, Merle, Lennox, EastlynEsmee and Michael Father inLaw of: Dominik Bartsch Good Friend of: WordsworthPrice and Claude Harper

Thefuneral service for the lateHugh Clifford Hinds: takesplace on Tuesday 20th December, 2016 from 11:00 amat St. Judes Anglican Church#19 King Street, Arima, followed by a 2:00pm cremationat Belgroves Crematorium#10 Orange Grove RoadTrincity 223-2178 Ext. 556. Tooffer condolences to the family please go to www.belgroves.comDeath