MERRITT: Karen age 47 of Sunrise Park, Trincity died on18th November, 2016 on the island of Bermuda. Daughter of the Lionel St. Louis and Marlene St. Louis. Wife oDAngelo Kirk Merritt. Motheof Kyle Merritt and Deandra Merritt. Sister of Brian StLouis. Sister in law of MarioMerritt, Neasha Merritt Rolando Merrit, Johann andThandi Merritt. Aunt of Mateo Duke, Rayden MerrittRowen Merritt and GiannaMerritt. Cousin of the StLouis, David, CooperRichards and Sargeant families and many others. Relativeof many. Friend of several persons and organizations

Funeral mass for the lateKaren Merritt takes place a10: 00 am on Monday 19thDecember, 2016 at the StCharles Roman CatholicChurch, Eastern Main RoadTunapuna thence to the Arouca Roman Catholic CemeteryEnquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663-1010.