DAYE SEETAHAL age 76years of Cedar Hill RoadClaxton Bay died peacefullyon 19th December, 2016 aher residence. Daughter othe late Rookmin MaharaWife of the late Basdeo Seetahal Daughter in law of the lateKadar and Dolly SeetahaMother of Chris (dec.), SintraSastri, Nyla, Vedo (Dec.), and Rena Mother in law of Visantee, Ramesh, Anand, Videshand Lynette Sister of Harry Rajdaye and Seeta Sister inlaw of Capil, Vishnu, Chan, Rimatee, Sushilla, DrucillaPamela, Devika and Sandra Grandmother of ShakaileShalini, Shanta, ShivaniAruna, Shiva, Shakti, Vasishand Rajiv Great Grandmotheof 7

Funeral takes place onWednesday 21st December2016 at the House of mourning at 9:30 am and then to theShore of Peace according tohindu rites at 12:00 pm