DE FREITAS: Lawrence(Larry) passed away peace-fully on Saturday 17th De-cember, 2016. Husband ofBarbara. Father of Beverley,Gillian, Colin, Deborah, Gary,Michele, Ian, Melanie andSharon. Grandfather of 20. Brother of Ivy and Joseph(both deceased), Theresaand Manuel.

Funeral Massfor the late Lawrence (Larry)De Freitas takes place at10:00 a.m. on Wednesday21st December, 2016 at St.Anthony’s R.C. Church,Morne Coco Road, Petit Val-ley. Interment at LapeyrouseCemetery. For enquiries callR. M. de Souza MemorialChapel Limited 223-2007/637-2009.