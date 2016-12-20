SKAM, ENA (Mrs. Johnson) passed away peacefully ahome on Sunday 18th December, 2016. Wife of the late Kam Yuen Chong. Mother of David(Bianca), Patrick (Patricia), Winston, Robert and the late Ronald(Yvonne). Grandmother of 11. Great grandmother of 7. Great great grandmother of 2. Sister of 4(all deceased).



Funeral massfor the late Ena Kam takesplace at 9:00am on Friday23rd December, 2016 at StAnn's R.C. Church, St. Ann'sfollowed by private cremation. Funeral entrusted toC&B. For enquiries, pleasecontact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, ?287-0403/04.