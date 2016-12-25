Plans for a fun family get-together for the Christmas holidays turned into a gathering for a wake when a Barrackpore mother was killed in vehicular accident which left her husband, two children...
MC LEOD, née Lyons, Audrey Albertina
MC LEOD, née Lyons, Audrey Albertina age 97 died athe POS General Hospital on Dec 16th, 2016. Widow of Raymond Augustus Mc Leod Mother of Gloria Williams Elsa Mc Leod, Eastlyn Brown Jean Griffith and Claudia Peters. Sister of Dorothy Hinds Gwendolyn Lyons, Pamela Leslie and James, Robert Raymond and Hilton Lyons(all deceased).
Grandmother of Michelle Sheffield, Seanand Dave Mc Leod, Brent, Duane, Keino, Keisha, QuincyJevon and Kevon Griffith, Jason Brown and Lori Peters Great grandmother of 12 Relative of the Lyons, McLeod, Hinds, Leslie and Bigford.
Funeral at 10am Wednesday 28th December2016 at Rahema Fellowship Ministries, 1 Sawmill Avenue Barataria, thence to the Tunapuna Cemetery. To send condolences please visiwww.clarkandbattoo.com. Foenquiries; call C&B: 625-1170Death
