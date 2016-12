Express Football School says thanks RALPH BANWARIE

Cops: Zero tolerance on illegal fireworks Police yesterday swooped down on street vendors in downtown Port-of-Spain in search of unlicensed fireworks retailers and illegal scratch bombs.

The hard question of tourism Let me state from the outset that though I follow these matters journalistically and have been around the block as a reporter and traveller for quite some time, I am no expert on tourism.

Former senator dies at 76 Former senator and attorney Surendranath Capildeo is dead. Although relatives have kept the death within the family the T&T Guardian was told that Capildeo died at the age of 76.

$5,000 bail for fireworks vendor A Charlotte Street vendor, who was arrested for selling fireworks without a licence, has been released on bail.

T&T cricket at its lowest ever! Something is wrong, something is amiss, something clearly is not what it should at least if you are talking T&T cricket at the moment .

No significance in blessing toys A Roman Catholic priest broke from tradition and blessed no toys during the celebration of the Feast of the Holy Innocents at the Lady of Perpetual Help Church in San Fernando yesterday.

Dottin sustains multiple fractures BRISBANE, Australia – West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has revealed she sustained multiple fractures of her cheek bone during her on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris...

Former DLP MP passes on Balgobin Ramdeen, one of the last surviving members of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), has died at the age of 91 at a London hospital.