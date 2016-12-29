You are here

​SKINNER: OLTON LESLIE

Thursday, December 29, 2016

SKINNER: OLTON LESLIE formerly of Woodbrook died onSaturday 3rd December, 2016in Norfolk, Virgina. He leavesto cherish his memories hiswife Marie Skinner. Children Sha-Yan and Dynelle Skinner Grandchildren ShaniceShailah and Sherra Skinner Siblings Courtney Skinner Harold C. Skinner Jr. (dec)Vilma Veronica Cropper, JuneReviere, Anthony MervynSkinner (dec), Andrew Skinner, Herbert Glen HolderGlenda Fabien, GregoryHolder, Glen Martin HoldeJr., Victoria Jan Skinner, Winston Skinner (dec), andCorinne Skinner-Carter. Special niece and nephewsJoleen, Jevon and Jason Holder. Cousin Barbara Blackman and Myrna Chapman Good friend Desmond (DesDes) Rowe. Many niecesnephews other relative andfriends.

Funeral took place inNorfolk on Saturday 10th December, 2016.

