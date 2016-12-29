Throughout much of the year, countries around the world have been attempting to balance their domestic finances in light of global economic changes. Trinidad and Tobago was no different.
SKINNER: OLTON LESLIE
SKINNER: OLTON LESLIE formerly of Woodbrook died onSaturday 3rd December, 2016in Norfolk, Virgina. He leavesto cherish his memories hiswife Marie Skinner. Children Sha-Yan and Dynelle Skinner Grandchildren ShaniceShailah and Sherra Skinner Siblings Courtney Skinner Harold C. Skinner Jr. (dec)Vilma Veronica Cropper, JuneReviere, Anthony MervynSkinner (dec), Andrew Skinner, Herbert Glen HolderGlenda Fabien, GregoryHolder, Glen Martin HoldeJr., Victoria Jan Skinner, Winston Skinner (dec), andCorinne Skinner-Carter. Special niece and nephewsJoleen, Jevon and Jason Holder. Cousin Barbara Blackman and Myrna Chapman Good friend Desmond (DesDes) Rowe. Many niecesnephews other relative andfriends.
Funeral took place inNorfolk on Saturday 10th December, 2016.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online