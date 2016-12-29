HERNANDEZ: MAVISPETRONILLA died at the ageof 92 at 5:30 pm on Saturday24th December 2016 at the Medical Associates Hospital St Joseph. Daughter of LilianBeatrice Hernandez (deceased). Niece of EtheLequay (deceased). Cousin of Ayin Chatoor, Iva de Silva Ruthven and Vernon Lequayand Norma Lee (aldeceased), and Enid Lequay Relative of the ChatoorLequay, Lee and Hernandefamilies. She was a belovedresident of St Peter's Homefor the Elderly, Mt St Benedict.

Funeral Mass for the late Mavis Petronilla Hernandetakes place at 9:00 am on Saturday 31st December 2016 aSt John the Baptist RC Church, St John;s Road, SAugustine followed by cremation at 11:00am at theTacarigua Crematorium, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, St. Augustine, 6631010.