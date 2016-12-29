STANISLAUS EUCLID Edward(better known as Santa oPinky) died on Decembe22nd, at the EWMSC. Former employee of Carib Glassworks. Husband of CheryKhan-Stanislaus. The son of O'Donald and GeraldineStanislaus ( both deceased) Father of Natalie Beckles and Garvin Stanislaus. Brother oGloria, Faithlyn, Lennard Rudolph, Rudolphus, JoeyJoy, Martin and Dave Stanislaus.

Grandfather of Jaelynand Tyler Whiting. Uncle oHelen, Ian, Junior, KerwinNicole, Gary, Rayon, Josephand many others. Brother-inLaw of Osmond, Pat and Hollis Khan and Jenny Francois Relatives of the Stanislausand Alexis families. Cousin oSalome, Christine, Avril Mickey and many othersGood Friend of Secky, Aldwyn, Ali, Jermaine, Wolf Oba, Hambone, Beverly andQuammie.

The funeral of thelate Euclid Edward Stanislaus(better known as Santa oPinky) Takes place on Friday30th December at 11:30 a.mat the St. Charles RC ChurchEastern Main Road, Tunapuna, thence to the TunapunaCemetery.