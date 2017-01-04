GIBSON, ALEXANDER "SANDY" passed away peacefully on 2nd January, 2017 Husband of Lucille (née Quesnel). Brother of Brian (Janet)Kathryn (Ted), Suzette (Peter)Paul (dec) (Lill). Close friendof Tony Tang Kai. Honourary member of The Orchid Society, The Horticultural Societyand The Garden Club.

Funeral service for the late Alexande"Sandy" Gibson takes place a10:00am on Friday 6th January, 2017 at The Church othe Assumption, Maraval, followed by private intermentFuneral entrusted to C&B. Foenquiries, please contacChancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.