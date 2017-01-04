Cabinet ministers gathered at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday for the first day of a two-day Cabinet retreat which is aimed at reviewing the performance of the Government in the past...
You are here
HUTCHEON, PATRICIA
HUTCHEON, PATRICIA (neeWhiteman) passed awaypeacefully on Sunday 25thDecember, 2016. Mother oDale Laughlin, Cathy HudsonPhillips and Mark HutcheonGrandmother of Candice andStephanie Laughlin, Kevinand Dr. Sarah HudsonPhillips, Corey and JaredHutcheon. Great grandmotheof Jack and Dylan. Mother inlaw of Harry Laughlin, KarHudson-Phillips(dec) andMary Hutcheon. Sister of Susan Abraham and the late Andrew, Blanca, Nancy, GaryPaul, Deana and Diane. Sistein law of Kelwyn HutcheonJean Reid and Ian Abraham
Funeral mass for the late Patricia Hutcheon takes place a9:00am on Thursday 5th January, 2017 at St. Ann's R.CChurch, St. Ann's. Private interment. Funeral entrusted toC&B. For enquiries, pleasecontact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, ?287-0403/04.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online