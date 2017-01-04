HUTCHEON, PATRICIA (neeWhiteman) passed awaypeacefully on Sunday 25thDecember, 2016. Mother oDale Laughlin, Cathy HudsonPhillips and Mark HutcheonGrandmother of Candice andStephanie Laughlin, Kevinand Dr. Sarah HudsonPhillips, Corey and JaredHutcheon. Great grandmotheof Jack and Dylan. Mother inlaw of Harry Laughlin, KarHudson-Phillips(dec) andMary Hutcheon. Sister of Susan Abraham and the late Andrew, Blanca, Nancy, GaryPaul, Deana and Diane. Sistein law of Kelwyn HutcheonJean Reid and Ian Abraham

Funeral mass for the late Patricia Hutcheon takes place a9:00am on Thursday 5th January, 2017 at St. Ann's R.CChurch, St. Ann's. Private interment. Funeral entrusted toC&B. For enquiries, pleasecontact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, ?287-0403/04.