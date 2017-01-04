In recognition of the achievements of T&T sportsmen and sportswomen during 2016 the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC) held its 19th annual awards ceremony on Thursday night at the Hyatt Regency...
Yusuff Ghany
Yusuff Ghany, of San Fernando passed away peacefully ahis residence at the powerfuage of 90 on Sunday 1st January, 2017. He will be fondly remembered as: Loving Husband of: Lynda. Father ofLindahl and Karen Lisa. Father in Law of : Annissa andCarlyle. Grandfather of: Jehan, Melissa, Akiel and AndreBrother of: Zulaikha, AphroseFeroza, Farouk, Ayeshah(dec), Kelvin (dec), Solomon(dec) and Esau (dec). Brothein Law of: Joyce, Janet Umaima and Cynthia. Uncleof: Patricia, Peter, Paul, Victoria and others.
The funeral service for the late Yusuf Ghany will take place a9.30am on Friday 6th January, 2017 at Belgroves Prayer Room, #107-109 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando followed by a 11:00am Cremation at Belgroves Crematorium. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home &Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Yusuff Ghanyplease logon to www.belgroves.com
