Yusuff Ghany, of San Fernando passed away peacefully ahis residence at the powerfuage of 90 on Sunday 1st January, 2017. He will be fondly remembered as: Loving Husband of: Lynda. Father ofLindahl and Karen Lisa. Father in Law of : Annissa andCarlyle. Grandfather of: Jehan, Melissa, Akiel and AndreBrother of: Zulaikha, AphroseFeroza, Farouk, Ayeshah(dec), Kelvin (dec), Solomon(dec) and Esau (dec). Brothein Law of: Joyce, Janet Umaima and Cynthia. Uncleof: Patricia, Peter, Paul, Victoria and others.

The funeral service for the late Yusuf Ghany will take place a9.30am on Friday 6th January, 2017 at Belgroves Prayer Room, #107-109 CoffeeStreet, San Fernando followed by a 11:00am Cremation at Belgroves Crematorium. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home &Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Yusuff Ghanyplease logon to www.belgroves.com