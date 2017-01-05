DOLLAND-TULL: DOREEN JEAN of Beaulieu Avenue,Trincity passed away onThursday Friday 30th Decem-ber, 2016. She was the daughter of Newstead and LaurelDolland (both decd.). Beloved wife of Winston Ervine Tull(decd.). Mother of Allison, Camille and Kendall.

Dotinggr and mother of Siobhan and Gabrielle Tull. Mother-in-lawof Lindi Ballah-Tull. Sister ofBarbara (decd.), Daphne,Carlisle, Kathleen and Patri-cia. Sister-in-law of Winnifred,Rita (decd.), Ismay, Donald,Sylvia (decd.), Jennifer, Dianna (decd.), Spencer (decd.),Kem, Michael (decd.), James(decd.), Coleen and Gayle. She was the aunt ofLawrence, Burt, John, Dereck,Liesel, Robert, Collette, Ger-ard-John, Richard, Brent, Ja-son, Marlon, Ryan, Gerard,George, John, Colin, Suzette,Michelle, Donna, Leonardo,Nicol, and Jonica. Great andgreat-great-aunt of many.

She was relative of the Dollands(Trinidad, Grenada, USA),Wisemans, Landas,Gransaulls, Holders, McKen-zies, Scotts, Subeeksinghs,Baldeosinghs, Eccles, Galts,Ghanys, Cudjoes, Serrettes,LaVeaus, and Saunders. Dearfriend of the Whiskeys, Bish-ops, Ferdinands, Henrys, Im-berts, Phillips, Thavenots, andmany others.

Funeral servicefor the late DOREEN JEANDOLLAND-TULL takes placeat 2:00 pm on Friday 6th Jan-uary, 2017 at the St. Mary'sAnglican Church, Cor. EasternMain Road and Orange GroveRoad, Tacarigua thence to theChurchyard Cemetery. En-quiries, Lee's Funeral Direc-tors, 663-1010.