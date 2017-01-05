Paralympic atheltes Akeem Stewart and Nyoshia Cain and Kershorn Walcott, all medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic games in Brazil are the recepients of medal bonuses totalling US$28,...
You are here
CHARLES, JULIET
Published:
Thursday, January 5, 2017
CHARLES, JULIET died 2ndJan, 2017. Wife of RommelCharles. Mother of AdrianCharles. Mother-in-law ofMariella Charles. Sister ofJulius, Judy, Junior, Johnny,Marilyn, Marcia, Clan and El-sa. Grandmother of Allicia,Adrienne, Antonya, Aalaughnand Adam.
Funeral at 8.45 amMonday 9th January, 2017 atAll Saints Anglican Church,Marli Street, Newtown,thence to the Crematorium,Long Circular Road St. Jamesfor Cremation. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VIS-IT www.clarkandbattoo.comFor enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online