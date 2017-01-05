You are here

CHARLES, JULIET

Thursday, January 5, 2017

CHARLES, JULIET died 2ndJan, 2017. Wife of RommelCharles. Mother of AdrianCharles. Mother-in-law ofMariella Charles. Sister ofJulius, Judy, Junior, Johnny,Marilyn, Marcia, Clan and El-sa. Grandmother of Allicia,Adrienne, Antonya, Aalaughnand Adam.

Funeral at 8.45 amMonday 9th January, 2017 atAll Saints Anglican Church,Marli Street, Newtown,thence to the Crematorium,Long Circular Road St. Jamesfor Cremation. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VIS-IT www.clarkandbattoo.comFor enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170

