CLERKE: CECIL

‘Circulate’ because it’s party time Circulate became an obvious selection for the Maiden Auction Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta, after fastidious process of elimination, professionally-minded punters...

New ultimatum from union The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) issued a final ultimatum to Petrotrin and Government yesterday — make a wage offer to workers by Monday or operations at the State-owned energy company...

Caziq music at your fingertips Imagine being able to hear many kinds of Caribbean music on demand, without busting your budget or selling out to the music pirates.

More problems for India cricket The dismantling of the existing power structure in Indian cricket administration could be far more comprehensive than previously thought, if the Lodha Committee’s interpretation of the...

PM: Government ready to respond The Government is ready to respond to ensure there is minimum inconvenience to the citizens of this country if strike action at State-owned Petroleum Company of T&T (Petrotrin) takes effect on...

A ‘DAY’ TO REMEMBER Ascot Day could benefit from patience and experience of David Simcock, in the four-runner 3-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Southwell fibresand today; several recent opportunities have been...

An antidote to Armageddon Book review by KEVIN BALDEOSINGH

Johnson says batting out of position cost him runs GEORGETOWN, Guyana—Left-hander Leon Johnson believes batting out of his natural position was partially to blame for his ordinary form for West Indies in the recent Test series against India and...