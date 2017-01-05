You are here

CLERKE: CECIL

Published: 
Thursday, January 5, 2017

CLERKE: CECIL The funerealof the late Cecil Clarke will beheld on Tuesday 10th January.2017 @ 2:00pm at the TocoEvangelical Church, PariaMain Road, Toco, Final rest-ing place, Toco Public Ceme-tery. He was the husband ofMatilda Clarke and the fatherof Bernice, Sheldon, Arnim,Camille, Allison, Marlene,Gillian and many more. Mayhis soul rest in eternal peace.

