EDGHILL, OLGA VERE passedaway peacefully on 4th Jan-uary, 2017. Daughter of thelate Clarence and Celita. Sis-ter of Karen and the late Mar-garet, Morton and Vaughn.Special aunt and friend tomany. Mother to all.

Funeral mass for the late Olga Edghillltakes place at 10:30am onMonday 9th January, 2017 atthe Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream thence to theSt.James Crematroium, St.James. Funeral entrusted toC&B. For enquiries, pleasecontact Chancellor Walks Fu-neral Services, 287-0403/04.