FITZPATRICK: ENID VENUS(nee Rampersaud) passedaway peacefully on SundayJanuary 1st, 2017 surroundedby her loved ones. Enid wasthe beloved wife of the lateAlvin Fitzpatrick Snr. Cher-ished mother of Sandra(James McElligott -deceased), Kenneth (Chris-tiane Fitzpatrick), Charlene(Sudeesh Shivarattan - de-ceased) and Alvin (Carol Gob-in). As the warm, affection-ate Grandmother of Sean(Seamus and Damian de-ceased), Emily, Chantal, Tara,Gita, Justin, Adrian and Shari.

Great Grandmother of Declan,Ronan, Maya and Anjali.Mama Enid shared a deepbond with her family. She was the Aunt of Sonabai Boodhram and special life-long friend of Jeanesta Agard. During the last four years she was lovingly caredfor by her nurses Sandra Bobb and Donna Williams.

Funeral service for the late Enid Fitzpatrick takes place at10:00 a.m. on Saturday 7thJanuary, 2017 at The SacredHeart R. C Church, 21 Rich-mond Street, Port of Spain.Private Cremation. For en-quiries call R. M. de SouzaMemorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637-200Death