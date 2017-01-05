Former West Indies captain Denesh Ramdin will take over the reigns of the T&T Red Force cricket team for the Regional Super50 tournament.
You are here
RODRIGUEZ EDDY
Published:
Thursday, January 5, 2017
RODRIGUEZ EDDY We an-nounce the death of Eddy Rodriguez on December 30th,2016 in Miami, Florida. He leaves to mourn his wife Gil-da and children Candice, Donnella and Luke. Father-in-law of Kamu Laird. Grandfather of Zidane and Zolan. Brother of Ecliff Rodriguez, Pedro, Margo, Dennis and Rosalia ofVenezuela. Cousin of theNavarros and Vieira's ofBarataria. Brother-in-law of Bianca, Atis and Hugh. Uncleand friend to many.
Memorial service will be held in Flori-da on Friday 6th January,2017 following an intermentin Trinidad which will be an-nounced at a later date.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online