STEELE, TREVOR ARTHUR COURTNEY died at the age of81 on Tuesday 3rd January,2017. Son of Dr. Richard Ab-erdeen and Muriel GertrudeSteele (deceased). Husbandof Gloria Steele (neeSeenath). Former Husband ofSlyvia Steele nee Johnson(deceased). Father of Richardand Krystle-Ann Steele-James.

Grandfather of Sian,Danielle, Kira and Keanu.Great Grandfather of Mark.Brother of Jean Knox, VidaBoon (deceased), Dr. Richard(Dickie) Steele RetiredColonel, U.S. Army, Derricede Gannes, Gloria (Glo)Steele, Alfred Steele (de-ceased) and Willard Steele.

Funeral Service on FridayJanuary 6th 2017 at All SaintsAnglican Church, Marli Street,Newtown at 10:30am thenceto the Woodbrook Cemetery,Mucurapo Road. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VIS-IT www.clarkandbattoo.com-For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170RAMDEO