National defender Carlyle Mitchell has completed his contract with Seoul E-Land FC in South Korea and is on the search for a new club for the 2017 season.
You are here
STEELE, TREVOR ARTHUR COURTNEY
STEELE, TREVOR ARTHUR COURTNEY died at the age of81 on Tuesday 3rd January,2017. Son of Dr. Richard Ab-erdeen and Muriel GertrudeSteele (deceased). Husbandof Gloria Steele (neeSeenath). Former Husband ofSlyvia Steele nee Johnson(deceased). Father of Richardand Krystle-Ann Steele-James.
Grandfather of Sian,Danielle, Kira and Keanu.Great Grandfather of Mark.Brother of Jean Knox, VidaBoon (deceased), Dr. Richard(Dickie) Steele RetiredColonel, U.S. Army, Derricede Gannes, Gloria (Glo)Steele, Alfred Steele (de-ceased) and Willard Steele.
Funeral Service on FridayJanuary 6th 2017 at All SaintsAnglican Church, Marli Street,Newtown at 10:30am thenceto the Woodbrook Cemetery,Mucurapo Road. TO SENDCONDOLENCES PLEASE VIS-IT www.clarkandbattoo.com-For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170RAMDEO
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online