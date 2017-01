THE TRUTH ABOUT TRADE UNIONS Kevin Baldeosingh

CFA wants TTFA constitution amended WALTER ALIBEY

Zuwena’s fund-raiser for education Aspiring singer/songwriter Zuwena James will be holding a second concert to raise funds to continue her education at the State University of New York, Plattsburgh, in 2017.

QPCC out UWI T20 Local cricket giants Queen’s Park was knocked out of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Twenty20 (T20) Tournament on the opening night of action Thursday at the Sir Frank Worrell cricket...

Petrotrin Boss attends labour talks Petrotrin President Fitzroy Harewood this morning walked into the Ministry of Labour office at the Waterfront Complex for the meeting with the Minister and officials of the Oilfield Workers' Trade...

Protecting and promoting the steelpan For many citizens of this country, both here and in the Diaspora, the invention of the steelpan from discarded oil drums in East Port-of-Spain more than 80 years ago has been a source of national...

Driver’s arm severed in crash For the second time in 54-years, Liston Aberdeen has suffered a life-altering injury, this time losing his right arm, from the elbow, when a container truck slammed into his car on Wednesday.

LEARNING TO LIVE WITH LESS MEAT In my youth, meat was never the star of any meal.