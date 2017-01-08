WILSON: BARBARA of #23Marryat Street, San Fernandopassed away on Thursday 5thJanuary, 2017 at age 75 at SanFernando General Hospital. Sheas the wife of Kenrick Wilson, Mother of Marcia and Carvis. Stepmother of Marcelene, Sera-Leigh, Collette. Grandmother of Joshua, Kallai, Joseph, Joanna,Keren. Daughter of Adelcia Stewart (dec) and Bertle Fabien(dec).

Foster mother of PhyllisWhiteman. Sister of Oscar, Glen,Amos (dec), Horris, Hollister,Sybil, Vena, Kathleen, Teresaand Lena. Great-Grandmother of Josiah. In Laws Enid, Lystra,Eva, Lee, Sheila, Guye, Cecil(dec), George, Herbert. Relativeand Friend of Many.

The Funeral of the Late Barbara Wilson willbe held on Monday 9th January,2017 at Yad-El Tabernacle, AllanDrive off Ragoonanan Road, En-terprise, Chaguanas and then tothe Londonville Cemertery. For Further information please con-tact 687-1190. Search Yad-ElTabernacle on Waze.